2024 BMW 5 Series Will Also Come as an M Performance i5 EV Model, i5 Touring Confirmed Too

Previous leaks show that BMW is planning at least two M Performance versions of the all-electric i5. Speaking at BMW's annual conference, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed that the upcoming 5 Series Sedan would get an all-electric BMW M Performance model, followed by a Touring version next year.
BMW has seen success with the all-electric i4 M50, which became the best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022. This has all but guaranteed that the upcoming 5 Series would get a battery-electric M Performance version as well. Rumors indicated that BMW is preparing an M60 xDrive version as the most powerful model in the 5 Series lineup except for the M5. Best yet, the all-electric performer will be offered as Sedan and Touring (aka station wagon) versions.
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed this information during BMW's annual conference. He also said the i5 Sedan would arrive in October this year, with the rest of the 5 Series lineup. Due in spring 2024, the Touring version will be the only all-electric model in the estate car segment. The BMW 5 Series Touring is very popular, especially in Western Europe, and the new electric version will be a unique proposition in the segment.
BMW has developed the eighths-generation of the 5 Series on a highly flexible architecture, which allows it to use a large selection of powertrains. The upcoming 5 Series Sedan will thus be offered in all-electric and plug-in hybrid variants, as well as powered by gasoline and diesel engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.
As for the i5 Sedan and Touring, we know very little about its technical capabilities. Rumor has it that the i5 M60 xDrive would get a similar dual-motor setup as the iX M60, possibly toned down a bit. This offers 610 horsepower in the iX and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds. Nimbler and lighter, the i5 M60 xDrive would probably get 3.5 seconds from a 590-horsepower powertrain. The battery should be slightly smaller than the 105-kWh pack in the iX, although a higher energy density might offset the smaller size.
BMW promises the new 5 Series is more dynamic and more comfortable than ever. It will also mark a design change, hopefully not with an even larger front grille. Regardless of the powertrain, the 5 Series Sedan and Touring will integrate BMW Operating System 8.5, running on a curved display while offering innovative digital services.
The all-electric BMW i5 will be assembled alongside the rest of the 5 Series versions at BMW Group's plant in Dingolfing. The plant, which also builds the BM iX, is considered the company's competence center for electric drive system production. Its vertically integrated EV production means that BMW can manufacture electric motors and high-voltage batteries for the BMW i5 directly on-site.
