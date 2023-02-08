2024 BMW i5 Joining Its Gas-Guzzling Brethren With Electric Power

Even if it’s not showing its age yet, the G30 BMW 5 Series is about to be replaced by an entirely new generation. There are numerous spy shots of different prototypes undergoing testing in all sorts of environments, and the usual ICE-powered models will be joined by battery-electric derivatives in a premiere.
Dubbed the i5 Sedan and i5 Touring, depending on the body style obviously, they will be offered as zero-emission alternatives to the 5 Series Sedan and 5 Series Touring. The 5ers will feature gasoline engines, mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and even a diesel that will be reserved for Europe. All of them will be eventually topped by the M5 in terms of pricing and performance.
Now, back to the BMW i5, which was recently caught in the open again, doing its thing in the cold. It’s hard to spot the design details due to all that camouflage, but it will set itself apart from its gas-guzzling brethren by featuring a closed-off grille, new front and rear bumpers, and a few other tweaks, both inside and out. Another great way to tell them apart will be to look at the back for exhaust tips, because the electric models will obviously lack them.
We cannot tell you what version of the car we are looking at here, but it should launch with different powertrains, all of them fed by electrons. Could this be the M60 version? Well, only those who are directly involved in its development can answer that question, but if that is indeed the case, then it might pack the same assembly as the iX M60. Featuring a dual-motor setup, with a combined 610 hp (619 ps/455 kW), and AWD, the iX M60 can deal with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.8 seconds. It also comes with a 523-hp (530 ps/390 kW) powertrain, and with a 326-hp (331 ps/243 kW) setup too, though only time will tell if the i5 will get these as well.
Following in the footsteps of the i7, the BMW i5 will be based on the same architecture as the normal 5 Series. As a result, it should be equally comfortable, perhaps getting the same amount of comfort, technology, and safety gear, albeit with extra sound deadening in order to cocoon its occupants from the outside environment. Expect some green materials to be found inside too, next to dedicated upholstery and trim, and a few other bits and bobs.
When is it due? Probably in a few months, with the potential launch in the United States scheduled for the 2024 model year. Also, it is definitely worth noting the rumor that the Touring might return to our market, thus taking on the likes of the five-door Audi A6 models.
