2023 BMW i5 Spied Inside and Out, Again, Its Driver Is Not Happy About It

BMW's next electric vehicle, the i5, is moving along through its development process. This time, we have images of it with its production-spec headlights, along with a camouflaged exterior. We also get a glimpse of the interior, but the latter is still concealed.
It is clear that the BMW i5 will come with the company's iDrive 8 system, which features a bigger multimedia screen, as well as a large display for its gauge cluster. Unlike other BMW models, the i5 has blended both screens on the same component, and there is just a small part between them to keep things separate.
Now, for those of you asking why automakers don't just fit a big screen from the outermost part of the gauge cluster and all the way to the edge of the multimedia screen, wherever that may be, there are several reasons. The first is that the interior still needs to have vents, and people expect them to be around the same height as the screens.
Moreover, while driving, you cannot see the little separation line between the screens, which is why it is not such a big problem. Well, you cannot see it on most cars that have it, as the steering wheel covers it from most points of view while you are in the driver's seat.
Unlike previously revealed models in this range from BMW, the i5 looks like a conventional sedan, instead of a crossover that started out like a sedan. Until all the camouflage is removed, we cannot know for sure, but some may be relieved that it does not come with the split headlight design featured on the i7.
The BMW i5 is set to join the range next year. Expect to see it unveiled in mid-2023 or late 2023, which would mean that the first deliveries could happen in early 2023, unless there are no delays of any kind. Until then, expect to see several sets of spy shots of it as it approaches its official reveal date.
Now, for those of you asking why automakers don't just fit a big screen from the outermost part of the gauge cluster and all the way to the edge of the multimedia screen, wherever that may be, there are several reasons. The first is that the interior still needs to have vents, and people expect them to be around the same height as the screens.
Moreover, while driving, you cannot see the little separation line between the screens, which is why it is not such a big problem. Well, you cannot see it on most cars that have it, as the steering wheel covers it from most points of view while you are in the driver's seat.
Unlike previously revealed models in this range from BMW, the i5 looks like a conventional sedan, instead of a crossover that started out like a sedan. Until all the camouflage is removed, we cannot know for sure, but some may be relieved that it does not come with the split headlight design featured on the i7.
The BMW i5 is set to join the range next year. Expect to see it unveiled in mid-2023 or late 2023, which would mean that the first deliveries could happen in early 2023, unless there are no delays of any kind. Until then, expect to see several sets of spy shots of it as it approaches its official reveal date.