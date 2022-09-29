2024 BMW i5 40 and i5 M60 xDrive Spied Getting off the Truck, Looking Sharp

BMW's upcoming i5 has not been a secret for quite a while. The German company is still testing several prototypes that are fully camouflaged, but that did not stop us from getting a taste of what is to come thanks to our spy photographers. Straight from Munich's greatest and fresh off the transport truck (literally), these are the BMW i5 40 and the i5 M60 xDrive.
One of these two models is not wearing any camouflage, but, before you get any thoughts, it was covered by an extra-large car cover. Despite this, we still know that it is a BMW i5 40, which is as close to being the non-M range-topper in this lineup.
Now, you might be wondering how someone could possibly know what version of a vehicle is hiding under a full-size car cover. No, it is not magic, and we do not have any superpowers in that field.
Instead, thanks to someone who was being thorough when making their transport documentation, we have a photo of a paper that was present inside that vehicle. You can read for yourself, if the resize-for-web compression did not turn that text into an illegible bunch of pixels.
The other vehicle seen being driven off the transport truck is a BMW i5 M60 xDrive, which will be the M-badged range-topper. BMW's latest all-electric model will continue to have a front grille, even though it will be closed off, and we can also see the look of its production-spec lights. Even the reverse lights are the ones that are expected to reach the production model.
Except for the M5, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive will be the most powerful 5 Series that will be offered at the time of its debut. Rumors note that it could come with 590 to 600 horsepower, which is massive for an all-electric sedan.
Expect the upcoming BMW i5 to reach showrooms in 2024, but it may happen sooner rather than later. Do not hold your breath, though, but it will happen shortly. Pricing should be similar to the 5 Series', but with a bit more bucks on top, just for good measure.
