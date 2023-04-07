BMW i5-ing the Electric Segment for Business Wagons With New Touring Model

Like it or not, the future of the BMW 5 Series is electric. We’ll get a first taste of it with the upcoming i5, which will be offered in two body styles, sedan and wagon, next to the normal 5ers from the next generation that will be powered by fossil fuels.
We’ve seen prototypes of the BMW i5 doing their thing in different environments several times so far, and the Munich auto marque themselves put the spotlight on the four-door model last week. More recently, it was our vigilant spy photographers who managed to snap a couple of testers of the wagon, or Touring in Bimmer slang, enduring cold-weather trials.
To absolutely no one’s surprise, the i5 and next-gen 5 Series will share most body panels. The former will set itself apart from the latter with a closed-off grille, exclusive bumpers at both ends and the obvious lack of tailpipes. It is possible that the lighting units at the front and rear will be different too, or at least sport new graphics, but this has yet to be confirmed. The wheels should be on the exclusive side too. The interiors should be the same in both the i5 and the 5er, albeit with a few things that will differentiate them.
Now, while the upcoming 5 Series, which will replace the (almost) seven-year-old G30 and G31 (sedan and wagon respectively) shortly, will still make use of internal combustion engines, some of which will be partially electrified, the i5 will get all-quiet powertrains only. Different versions of the car will obviously be offered, with the rumor mill speaking of a single-motor configuration with rear-wheel drive in the i5 40, believed to be the entry-level variant.
Due to those beefy brakes, this one, however, is understood to be the i5 M60, our spy photographers state. If that is indeed the case, then we are probably looking at a bi-motor setup, with all-wheel drive, understood to enjoy a little over 600 horsepower combined. As a result, this version of the i5 would be as punchy as the current M5. And since BMW doesn’t want it to step on the toes of the next-gen M5, they’re reportedly planning to give the range-topper of the series over 700 horsepower from its electrified V8.
Guess there’s a lot to expect when it comes to the lineup. But when should we actually expect it? Some say that regular 5 Series models will be unveiled in just a few months. Chances are the M5 is due next year, and so is the i5 family too. Keep in mind that this information hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing, so you may want to take it with a grain of salt.
To absolutely no one’s surprise, the i5 and next-gen 5 Series will share most body panels. The former will set itself apart from the latter with a closed-off grille, exclusive bumpers at both ends and the obvious lack of tailpipes. It is possible that the lighting units at the front and rear will be different too, or at least sport new graphics, but this has yet to be confirmed. The wheels should be on the exclusive side too. The interiors should be the same in both the i5 and the 5er, albeit with a few things that will differentiate them.
Now, while the upcoming 5 Series, which will replace the (almost) seven-year-old G30 and G31 (sedan and wagon respectively) shortly, will still make use of internal combustion engines, some of which will be partially electrified, the i5 will get all-quiet powertrains only. Different versions of the car will obviously be offered, with the rumor mill speaking of a single-motor configuration with rear-wheel drive in the i5 40, believed to be the entry-level variant.
Due to those beefy brakes, this one, however, is understood to be the i5 M60, our spy photographers state. If that is indeed the case, then we are probably looking at a bi-motor setup, with all-wheel drive, understood to enjoy a little over 600 horsepower combined. As a result, this version of the i5 would be as punchy as the current M5. And since BMW doesn’t want it to step on the toes of the next-gen M5, they’re reportedly planning to give the range-topper of the series over 700 horsepower from its electrified V8.
Guess there’s a lot to expect when it comes to the lineup. But when should we actually expect it? Some say that regular 5 Series models will be unveiled in just a few months. Chances are the M5 is due next year, and so is the i5 family too. Keep in mind that this information hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing, so you may want to take it with a grain of salt.