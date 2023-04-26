Here's Why the Hyundai Palisade Is a Better Three-Row SUV Than the Mazda CX-90

Hyundai and Mazda are playing a challenging game in the large SUV segment. Their top spot contenders in this category look better than ever, have lovely interiors, boast cool and valuable technologies, and both want to be in your garage. However, you may want to pick the Palisade and not the CX-90. Here are just a couple of reasons why we're saying that.
First, props to Mazda for making a three-row SUV that borrows a few definitory traits from a German premium luxury brand without turning it into a cheaper copycat. It's not easy to make a brand-new large vehicle at a time when everyone's racing to secure battery materials, develop new platforms, and invest in advanced automotive software. But it will be a while before EVs take over, so gas-powered cars are where most Americans' hearts are at.
Secondly, surviving takes a lot of effort in the automotive business sector. Thriving is another story altogether. Some brands try to keep up with the latest trends; others try reinventing themselves when the going gets tough. Hyundai and Mazda are on a different path than a few years ago. The South Koreans are playing hardball in the EV sector with the Ioniq lineup and are also trying to keep their internal combustion engine units alive. At the same time, the Japanese still need to be convinced about going all-in on full electrification. The MX-30, with its poor range, is a testament to that.
Thirdly, Mazda and Hyundai are now offering some great high-riding vehicles that most customers worldwide love. Families no longer want to ride in MPVs like the Chrysler Pacifica. They want SUVs, even though the idea of off-roading isn't something they might think of when paying over $50,000 for a spanking-new vehicle.
Fourthly, let's look at pricing. The CX-90 Turbo S has an MSRP of $51,750, while the Palisade's cost starts from $35,900. But since Mazda currently offers just one trim for the three-row SUV in the U.S. (and the inventory is very limited stateside), we must compare it with the Palisade's most expensive version – the Calligraphy. This one has a starting MSRP of $49,850 and is on par with (or, some might say, even better than) the CX-90 in terms of equipment and exterior look.
The Japanese put a turbocharged mild hybrid 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder engine in their SUV, which gives it 340 hp (345 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It's worth noting, however, that you'll get this maximum power output only when filling up with premium fuel. Otherwise, the SUV's putting out 319 hp (323 ps).
The South Koreans gave their three-row SUV a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 powerplant, good for 291 hp (295 ps) and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque. It runs just fine on regular fuel. There's no power penalty here.
Since these are family-friendly SUVs, nobody expects them to behave like a Mercedes-AMG GLE. But it's nice knowing that the Mazda can get ahead when acceleration is involved and can be more suited for spirited driving.
But what may matter more for some customers is fuel economy, and here's where the electrified CX-90 shines yet again because it's more efficient than the Palisade – it returns 25 mpg (9.4 l/100 km), whereas the Hyundai gets 21 mpg (13.4 l/100 km).
Fifthly, even though the Palisade (196.1 in) is shorter than the CX-90 (201.6 in), it offers better legroom for third-row passengers and more cargo space when all the seats are in the upright position. The Hyundai also comes with reclining third-row seats, more room for the second-row passengers, and improved access to the third row because there is no second-row center console like in the Mazda.
Both units (the CX-90 Turbo S and the Palisade Calligraphy) come with Nappa leather, so the quality of the interiors is on par with the money the brands are asking. However, the Hyundai's seats can be more comfortable because they're a bit softer than the ones in the Mazda. The same can be said about the suspension setup. This is something to remember if you're planning to take the vehicle on longer trips.
If you know yourself to appreciate in-car technology, then you'll be glad to know that both SUVs come with great connectivity, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The phone interfaces look better on the CX-90, though! However, controlling the infotainment system is different. The CX-90's screen doesn't work as a touchscreen when the car is moving (unless CarPlay is enabled and the touch capacity is manually activated), so you'll rely on the iDrive-like scroll wheel. Meanwhile, the Palisade's display can be controlled via touch at any point. It's a matter of personal taste, but the Hyundai wins because it's easier to go wherever you want inside the system, whenever.
However, the best thing about both SUVs is the sheer number of physical buttons available. You'll never have to deal with complicated touchscreen menus or infotainment shenanigans to access basic functions like climate control or seat/steering wheel heating.
Sixthly, we're obliged to pick a winner. Since the Palisade offers more room for everyone, is comfier inside, has a friendlier suspension setup, sports a simpler powertrain, and is actually available to buy right now, we got to recognize its superiority.
However, I'm also a former BMW owner. So, if you're the type of driver that likes ripping it through the bends, the CX-90 might be the better choice. What's great about this is that Mazda joined the three rows of seats automotive segment with an SUV that reflects the company's ethos whilst only partially going for the Euro-style approach. It's still Japanese; it's still Mazda.
Finally, which one would you buy? Tell us down below!
So, here we are – the CX-90 fights the Palisade. Both have three rows of seats, hide a six-cylinder under the hood, and look contemporary. If you were to shortlist these two models, which one should end up in your garage? We would immediately say that the Hyundai is the best pick, but let's figure out why this is the best answer.
Making the right choice is not easy
When putting the all-wheel-drive giants in a head-to-head roll race, the SUVs are equal in how they downshift and accelerate. But that's until the CX-90 figures out it has a turbocharger and a small electric motor included in the 48V mild hybrid setup. Then, it jumps ahead and keeps pulling for a while. The rear-wheel-drive biased setup is also of help, and when paired with the Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), it can offer an improved driving experience.
Curbing expectations
However, the cabin feel of the CX-90 can be more premium because of the bolder design choices the Japanese automaker made, which resemble the CX-60's interior philosophy. More materials are combined in this SUV, and most of the things you'll touch can create a sense of heightened quality.
A winner must emerge
In the spirit of transparency, I must tell you that the Palisade has been on my shortlist for quite some time. In fact, not long ago, I chose it as a reasonably-priced car to buy if you have friends or family often traveling with you. But the fact that my opinion is also shared by the Canadian chaps known as TheStraightPipes gives me some renewed confidence that I was right in my original and this current assessment.
