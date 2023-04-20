Mazda Recalls CX-30 and CX-50 Crossovers Over ABS Hydraulic Control Unit Issue

Twinned with the Mazda3 hatchback, the CX-30 is a small crossover with torsion-beam rear suspension. The slightly larger CX-50 shares the rear suspension technology, for it shares the Mazda3's platform as well.
Manufactured in Mexico at the Salamanca plant and in the United States at the Huntsville plant in Alabama, the CX-30 and CX-50 are both recalled over an issue that increases the risk of a crash. More specifically, Mazda says that certain vehicles were produced with internally damaged anti-lock braking system hydraulic control units. There are no reports or complaints whatsoever alleging reduced braking ability, crashes, or injuries.
A defect notification has been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but alas, we currently don't know the contents of said notification. The attached press release fails to mention the suspect build dates and how the ABS HCU was internally damaged.
The Japanese automaker estimates that 2,566 vehicles are potentially affected in the United States of America and Canada, split between 2,556 units of the CX-30 and 10 units of the CX-50. Affected CX-30s were produced for the 2022 and 2023 model year, whereas affected CX-50s were manufactured for the 2023 model year only.
Mazda claims that owners will be notified by first-class mail, yet – once again – Mazda fails to mention when those notifications will be mailed. Checking the vehicle identification number with the NHTSA won't return any result for the time (April 20) being because Mazda's report hasn't been published by the NHTSA either.
The CX-30 is currently available from $22,950 sans destination charge for the 2.5 S with i-Activ all-wheel drive. A turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter engine is available from $33,800 for the 2.5 Turbo Premium. A six-speed automatic is standard across the board.
Rated at 191 horsepower and 186 pound-feet (252 Nm), the four-cylinder lump returns 29 miles per gallon (8.1 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined city/highway driving cycle. The force-fed variant is a bit thirstier at 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers).
If you run 93-octane fuel, the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo cranks out a respectable 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet (434 Nm). Downgrading to regular unleaded (make that 87 octane) results in 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque. An 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard in the 2.5 S, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
As for the CX-50, the larger sibling comes with the same i-Activ all-wheel drive, engines, and torque-converter automatic transmission. Priced at $27,550 and capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms), the CX-50 features different engine control unit mapping.
The naturally-aspirated mill is good for 187 horsepower and the very same 186 pound-feet of peak torque as the CX-30. As for the turbocharged variant, that'd be 256 ponies and 320 pound-feet on premium or 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet on regular unleaded.
