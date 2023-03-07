2023 Mazda CX-50 Recalled Over Improperly Designed Trailer Hitch Harness

Locally manufactured at the MTMUS factory that Mazda jointly operates with Toyota, the CX-50 crossover has been recalled to address a problem affecting the Mazda Genuine Accessory trailer hitch wiring harness. 560 vehicles are called back, of which 311 were fitted with said harness in port and 249 by authorized retailers.
Mazda North American Operations became aware of the shoddy wiring harness in August 2022. Regular inspections revealed no fewer than five vehicles with peeling or detached wire harness adhesive mounting brackets, with said vehicles located in port facilities.
Subsequent inspections of CX-50 vehicles with dealer-installed accessory harness kits didn’t show recurrence, but Mazda still decided to continue investigating said issue. The Quality Audit Committee reviewed the available information in February 2023, and – better safe than sorry – determined to recall the aforementioned population of CX-50 vehicles to replace the harness.
Said harness may detach due to inappropriate routing and/or attachment method as per the document attached below, which lists VA40V7780 and VA41V7780 as the part numbers for the four- and seven-pin harnesses. Both were supplied by a Wisconsin-based company named Curt Manufacturing Inc. Remedy harnesses feature an improved design with a different routing and installation method, therefore eliminating the risk of detachment.
Owners will be informed of this recall no later than April 28th, with dealers instructed to replace the original wiring harness with the improved wiring harness. According to a press release from Mazda, the Japanese automaker is also calling back 2,592 vehicles produced for the Canadian market, bringing the total to 3,152 vehicles.
Essentially a CX-5 with a more rugged look, the CX-30-based CX-50 rolled out for the 2023 model year with standard all-wheel drive. A compact-sized crossover that emphasizes active lifestyles with its more generous body cladding and squarer design cues, the Alabama-built Mazda CX-50 flaunts more ground clearance and a lower roofline.
Prospective customers are offered a choice between two 2.5-liter engines, with the naturally-aspirated mill rated at 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet (252 Nm) of torque. Opting for the force-fed variant sees both figures improve to 227 horsepower on regular unleaded or 256 horsepower on premium unleaded. Maximum torque is rated at 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) with 93-octane gas.
Originally priced at $26,800 excluding $1,225 for the destination freight charge, the CX-50 now starts at $27,550 for the so-called 2.5 S grade. Wireless Apple CarPlay and adaptive cruise control with stop & go are the highlights listed by the build & price tool, which also says that the 2.5 S isn’t presently available to order.
The CX-50 can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) when properly equipped for the job, with properly equipped obviously referring to the 2.5-liter turbo engine. The fanciest specification available is the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus at $42,300 sans destination, which boasts heated rear seats, a wireless phone charger, and a 360-degree camera system among other goodies.
