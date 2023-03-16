Choose Your New Digital Wagon: Mazda CX-90 Avant or Toyota Corolla Touring Sports?

Mazda recently introduced, in the United States and Australia, its latest and greatest, or at least largest, crossover SUV – the RWD or AWD CX-90. Toyota, meanwhile, finally has an appropriate hot hatch answer in the world of compacts. So, what’s the connection between them?
The Japanese automaker that loves to ‘Zoom-Zoom’ everything (even long after it moved on to other styling credos) has created the CX-90 as the second representative of the all-new RWD and AWD Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture with a longitudinal engine setup after the CX-60, which is not available in North America. The CX-90 does grace America with its largest Mazda-SUV presence, along with other important regions, such as Australia.
And people seem impressed by its stylish design, three-row family-oriented interior layout, as well as great inline-six or plug-in hybrid powertrains. On the other hand, Toyota came to the same conclusion that big CUVs are a newly hyped trend and created the Grand Highlander in response, complete with a 362-hp hybrid powertrain. But we are not going to be talking about that one and instead let us remember the iconic Corolla family is on the brink of a new generational evolution.
After all, once you unleash a flagship version such as the recent GR Corolla it is probably time to start thinking about the next iteration. And, finally, the connection between the Mazda CX-90 and the upcoming, thirteenth-generation Toyota Corolla is not from the real world but from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, so anything is possible, right? Including the option to muse if a Mazda CX-90 Avant or the hypothetical next Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is the perfect virtual station wagon for you and your family/grocery-getting needs.
The stylish burgundy with dark gold aftermarket wheels Mazda CX-90 Avant is the work of Jim (aka jlord8 on social media), who promises the subtle station wagon transformation has more than meets the eye, at first glance. Including a lowered beltline and a chopped top to better fit the traditional station wagon proportions. Hopefully, he also thought about it with the 3.3-liter e-Skyactiv mild hybrid inline-six mill for a throatier voice, if our two cents are permitted on the CGI matter.
Secondly, the behind-the-scenes making-of video that you see embedded below has arrived courtesy of Theottle, who remembered that not long ago he posted on his YouTube channel an imagined depiction of the upcoming 13th iteration of the legendary best-selling Toyota Corolla – in sedan form. Now he wanted to make traditional soccer mom and hockey dad fans happy with the station wagon Touring Sports transformation. Hopefully, an all-new digital GR Corolla will arrive next.
Until then, do cast a vote. A big Mazda CX-90 ‘Avant’ or a fresh Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, which one is perfect for your family’s station wagon needs?
