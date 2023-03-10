Coolest World First: ICE Toyota Burns Liquid Hydrogen on the Test Track, Is Ready To Race

Toyota is the world’s number-one car-manufacturing brand – by production volume – and the Japanese still have second thoughts about electrification. To clarify, the shogun of the automotive realm is less than ecstatic about battery-electric vehicles. The Asian giant is not keen to put on the running shows to catch up with the rest of the industry. They have a more… universal approach toward carbon-neutering the automobile.

