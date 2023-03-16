Tesla Model S and Model X Owners Can Now Retrofit a Round Steering Wheel

In 2021, Elon Musk decided in his infinite wisdom that Tesla Model S and Model X no longer need a classic steering wheel. The yoke steering looks cool, but it's impractical, and that's why owners have asked in the past two years for a replacement. They should rejoice as Tesla finally offers a round steering wheel retrofit.
When Tesla introduced the refreshed Model S and Model X in 2021, people were dazzled by the cool yoke replacing the classic steering wheel. Those who understand what driving means were less impressed with the change. Everybody was hoping that Tesla would implement a form of progressive steering that would allow drivers to make full turns without taking their hand off the yoke. Alas, it didn't, which left owners struggling with a contraption that wasn't meant to rotate because it wasn't round.
Many Tesla fans claimed the yoke was better for driving than the wheel, something they say about many other missing or badly-designed features. Some even vowed never to go back to using a steering wheel. Thankfully, sanity prevailed, and complaints convinced Tesla it might be time to reconsider a round steering wheel. The first time we saw indications that this could be the case was in February 2022, when white-hat hacker Green (@greentheonly) discovered a software code change in Tesla's service tools.
According to his findings, Tesla would introduce an option to configure your Tesla Model S/X with either a yoke or a steering wheel. It took another year before this change got into Tesla's design studio in January so people could order their cars with either one. Interestingly, the steering wheel is the default option, but there's no surcharge if you opt for yoke steering instead. Unfortunately, those who already got their cars with a yoke could not retrofit a proper steering wheel. Until now, that is.
Tesla has finally budged, offering a round steering wheel retrofit for $700 plus taxes in its shop. The price includes the installation of the steering wheel in the Tesla Service Center. According to the item description, the steering wheel is heated and wrapped in vegan leather, but doesn't come with stalks or shifters. This means that owners would still need to use the buttons on the wheel or the controls on the infotainment screen to signal or switch gears.
As you expect, Tesla owners discussing the new option on social media are split between sticking with the yoke or ordering the wheel. Many have a Model 3 or Model Y with round steering and a Model X/S with a yoke, and they say they are fine with a wheel, but prefer the yoke. We're curious about your choice and whether you'd order the retrofit now that it's available. Please, explain your choice in the Comments section below.
