418-HP Ford Everest Raptor Wouldn't Look Out of Place Alongside a CGI U.S. Family

First introduced two decades ago, the Ford Everest mid-size SUV serves as the family-oriented counterpart of the Ranger pickup truck for the Asia and Pacific regions. So, it would be only natural to receive all the goodies, right?
2024 Ford Everest Raptor rendering by Kolesa 18 photos
Photo: kolesaru/Instagram
The first-generation Everest was based on the Ranger that had Mazda DNA, while the subsequent second and third iterations followed the global T6 Ranger route with ample success. The most recent generation has arrived in 2022 with the enhanced looks of the latest T6.2 Ranger and a good bundle of powertrain options. Interestingly, only one of them has EcoBoost written on it, as the sole gasoline option is a 2.3-liter turbo inline-four. Meanwhile, diesel fans have a trio of choices: 2.0-liter with single or twin turbo, plus the mighty 3.0-liter turbo V6.

And while Ford – especially in Australia – has been keen to make sure the Everest is up to date with all the novelties, even packing intermediate refreshes such as a 2023.5MY family, there is still no sign of a proper flagship. You know, of the rock-crawling and dune-bashing variety, just like the all-new T6.2 Ford Ranger Raptor, that is. The second-generation high-performance mid-size pickup truck was revealed more than a year ago with a fresh 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 instead of the previous generation’s less powerful diesel mill and packing 392 hp (Australia) or just 282 hp in Europe, due to emissions regulations.

Logically, only novices will miss the Ranger Raptor and Bronco Raptor connection since they both share the same Ford Performance-developed 3.0L TT EcoBoost mill. But the good folks over at Kolesa are no such thing and, as such, they recently decided to try and jump the digital gun ahead of Ford’s potential introduction of an Everest Raptor for the Asia-Pacific regions. Addressing the fact that both the Ranger Raptor and 418-hp Bronco Raptor already exist – globally and in America – they wanted to fill the gap and also imagine a potential Everest Raptor introduction (maybe also with 418 hp) to stand proud next to the U.S. Raptor family.

The latter is composed of the F-150 Raptor and Raptor R pickup trucks, as well as the feisty Bronco Raptor, and soon will be joined by the Ranger Raptor, as well. So, no wonder that Nikita Chuicko, their resident pixel master (aka kelsonik on social media), has helped them dream of the distinctive Raptor features. The virtual DNA includes a complete redesign of the front end with the ‘FORD’ radiator grille and a custom bumper. Wider black plastic wheel arches make it more muscular but not overzealous like the Bronco Raptor, and that also means larger wheels plus dedicated off-road tires. Last, but not least, the rear bumper is a bit different and rocks a dual exhaust system. So, is it CGI-cool, or not?


Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of Ford Everest.

