Chevy Silverado HD on 30s Looks Like the Pot of Gold at the End of the Rainbow

Are people really putting the Chevrolet Silverado HDs on 30-inch wheels? Well, they may be, but not the owner of the pictured copy, because it doesn’t have one. Pictured is too big a word, because the correct term would be rendered, as this one came straight from Fantasy Land to entice your senses.
It is obviously an overkill proposal, as it looks like the legendary pot of gold that should be found at the end of the rainbow, and it seems ready to star in a
rap trap video. The bling is obvious, as it can be seen at the front, on the horizontal slats of the grille, and on the oversized alloys.
As we told you in the intro, they measure 30 inches in diameter. Mind you, since this is one massive truck, they don’t seem that big, but they still needed to be shod in ultra-thin tires in order to fit under the arches without the need of any digital chopping. The wheels bear the signature of Corleone Forged, and they’re quite attractive.
A lift kit seems to have been part of the CGI modifications, and instead of the usual chrome trim, the artist, known as 412donklife on social media, gave it black accents all around. These come in contrast with the gold-mustardy overall look of this Chevrolet Silverado 3500, which also sports privacy windows all around, and retains the open-bed configuration, though it wouldn’t do that much hauling compared to an unmolested copy.
These renderings inevitably remind us of a similar take on the Dodge Durango that we covered at the beginning of the month. That particular vehicle is a permanent resident of Fantasy Land too, and it is not that brash, as there are no gold accents decorating its body. Instead, it has blacked-out chrome and a blue dominating shade that covers all body panels. The lighting units were smoked for a bit of extra flashiness, and darked-out windows are part of the makeover.
As for the icing on the cake, it came in the form of those massive wheels. They’re not as big as the ones fitted to the workhorse pictured in the gallery above, as they ‘only’ measure 28 inches according to the pixel manipulator. Still, due to the smaller proportions of the SUV, which theoretically packs the ubiquitous Hellcat motor, the 710 hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the impact is harder on the eyes.
In the end, all we can say is thank God they’re not real. However, we reckon there are certain owners looking at the virtual takes of both these vehicles thinking that this is what they need in their lives. And if they were to give one of them a shot, we’d say do it to the Chevy, because there is something rather cool about it.
