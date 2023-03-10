Apocalypse-Ready 6x6 Bronco Keeps Its Wheel Fetish in Check With New Forgiatos

Having given all sorts of Jeeps the six-wheel drive treatment over the years, Apocalypse applied the same recipe to the Ford Bronco in 2022. The 6x6 beast immediately stands out next to the stock versions of the off-roader, and it looks like a million bucks, although its price tag is set at six digits.
In order to fit an extra axle, Apocalypse had to make the Ford Bronco 36 inches (915 mm) longer. They also gave it an open bed behind the rear seats, and they further tweaked the exterior with fender flares, steel bumpers coated in Kevlar, steel side steps, and a 4-inch (102 mm) lift kit to further improve its off-roading prowess.
Removing the top and doors won’t leave its mark on the interior, which is deemed as being “extremely durable,” thanks to the marine-grade leather upholstery that makes it weatherproof even in the hot Florida sun. The pictured copy mixes black and white upholstery, with special pattern on the seats, door cards, and center armrest, which contribute to its beefed-up appearance.
It’s not all show with no extra go either, because the Apocalypse Dark Horse 6x6, which is its new given name, has a bit more power than the stock model. The turbo’d V6 engine normally puts out over 300 straight from the factory, but after paying a visit to the tuner, it was massaged to deliver 400 hp. The extra oomph was achieved via software remap, larger injectors, and a full exhaust upgrade that enhances the soundtrack.
The wheels were another important aspect that had to be covered, and for this part, Apocalypse went for a set of 20-inch alloys that were designed in-house, just like the extra axle, and were shod in 37-inch Patagonia tires said to be suitable for everyday driving. The wheels were, however, replaced with new ones on the pictured copy.
Made by Forgiato, they feature new center caps and have an eight-spoke design, with a bi-tone look that goes just well with the rest of the exterior of the six-wheel drive machine, and a concave shape, kind of similar to the original alloys. The tires are not as fat anymore, as this combo had to fit under the arches without any other modifications.
As it currently stands, this Dark Horse 6x6 looks ready for a quick grocery run at the mall, and it wouldn’t say no to its driver taking a shortcut through the woods. Sure, it would need beefier rubber on its feet for better grip, a winch up front, some trail lights, and maybe a raptor finish to keep the body safe from scratches, but other than that, and perhaps a snorkel, we wouldn’t do anything else to it. Would you?
