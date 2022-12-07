Apocalypse 6x6 Has 'Normal' Stuff, Like a 1,000-HP Kevlar Hummer EV Lifted on 38s

One of the first full-size EV pickup trucks to arrive on the market, the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, is not even available to order from the GM subsidiary anymore.
Instead, if you are interested in the terrain-dominating Hummer EV truck or Hummer EV SUV, all you can do is sign up for email updates. Officially, that is, as various dealerships and aftermarket outlets have been keen to reveal they have some neat workarounds, lately.
So, after we recently saw a custom, off-road-focused white GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 look proper for MLB’s Brandon Philips, courtesy of San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, now it is also time for Apocalypse 6x6 to join the behemoth EV party. Wait, what?
Isn’t Apocalypse 6x6 that exotic provider of 6x6 goodies such as the Cerberus (G-Class), Hellfire, Sinister 6, Doomsday (all three based on Jeep Gladiators), Warlord or Juggernaut (bonkers Ram 1500 TRXs), and Darkhorse (Ford Bronco SUV)? Well, technically yes, but it seems they also like to dabble with ‘normal’ stuff – if by that we understand a 1,000-hp Hummer EV lifted on 38s and looking ready for war while enjoying a glass of champagne.
This is because the bespoke GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is not only fully loaded from the factory. But it also sports an Olive Drab Kevlar coating on the outside along with the custom lift setup needed to cope with the 38s, as well as an equally “stunning, hand-stitched Saddle (Brown) interior.” And, of course, this is not all for nothing.
Instead, the company has noted this ‘one-of-one’ custom creation is for sale. No, no, do not even dare to ask for the pricing quotation. And not because of the ‘if you have to ask’ joke, but rather the fact that Apocalypse 6x6 has so far remained mum on the asking price – at least officially. So, perhaps a negotiation is just a quick DM away…
