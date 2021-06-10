Meet the AMG-Tuned Diesel Passenger Van You Probably Never Knew Existed

3 Hublot Offers Unapologetic Timepiece With Crystalized Gold as the Star

2 Watch the UEFA Euro 2020 in Real-Time With Hublot Big Bang E Smartwatch

1 Can-Am Defender 6x6 Max Is a Unique Behemoth of a Build, Made for Cowboy Cerrone

More on this:

Victoria’s Secret Most Valuable Angel Rides an Aggressive Apocalypse 6X6

What a girl, what a car, what a watch…The longest-running angel for Victoria’s Secret posed on an Apocalypse 6X6 truck, wearing a $24,000 Hublot Big Bang UNICO Sorai watch. 7 photos 6X6 , the Brazilian model Adriana Lima did a photoshoot for Hublot’s new Big Bang UNICO Sorai watch, a limited-edition model of only 100 pieces. The timepiece is the manufacturer’s way of supporting rhinos in Africa. Most of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the largest rhino sanctuary in the world, called Care for Wild. The sanctuary is supported by the SORAI (Save Our Rhino Africa India) organization.



The Big Bang watch has a subtle rhino shape in the sub-seconds display at 9 o’clock and has green skeletonized dial and markers.



In an attempt to raise awareness, do a good deed, please the eye but also empty the wallets of viewers,



In a portrayal of every guy’s dream, the attractive supermodel was photographed riding a powerful Apocalypse 6X6 truck. We can only say kudos for the chosen vehicle, given that the



The



Adriana Lima also appeared in a promotional video that explains the purpose of Hublot’s campaign, meant to support Kevin Pietersen, the founder of SORAI, in his effort to protect endangered animals.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) Riding an aggressive Apocalypse, the Brazilian model Adriana Lima did a photoshoot for Hublot’s new Big Bang UNICO Sorai watch, a limited-edition model of only 100 pieces. The timepiece is the manufacturer’s way of supporting rhinos in Africa. Most of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the largest rhino sanctuary in the world, called Care for Wild. The sanctuary is supported by the SORAI (Save Our Rhino Africa India) organization.The Big Bang watch has a subtle rhino shape in the sub-seconds display at 9 o’clock and has green skeletonized dial and markers.In an attempt to raise awareness, do a good deed, please the eye but also empty the wallets of viewers, Hublot chose Adriana Lima as their photoshoot model, and we can’t blame them.In a portrayal of every guy’s dream, the attractive supermodel was photographed riding a powerful Apocalypse 6X6 truck. We can only say kudos for the chosen vehicle, given that the behemoth blends well into the scenery and has the look of a solid rhino itself. If there’s a truck that can handle all that the African terrain has to throw at it, that’s definitely the Apocalypse 6X6.The 6X6 vehicle was designed to survive the end of times, being a truck where looks and function dance with the devil in the pale moonlight, as stated on the car manufacturer’s website. It is available in three styles: Sinister 6, Doomsday, and Hellfire. You can’t get any of them for less than $150,000.Adriana Lima also appeared in a promotional video that explains the purpose of Hublot’s campaign, meant to support Kevin Pietersen, the founder of SORAI, in his effort to protect endangered animals.