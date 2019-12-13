Hublot Classic Fusion Cruz-Diez Is a Study in Ever-Evolving Color

One of the highlights of the 2019 edition was the unveiling of the latest collaboration between watchmaker Hublot and the late Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez. A true study in ever-evolving color, it shows that watchmaking and the arts have more in common than we might be temped to think.
Cruz-Diez was a pioneer of the ‘60 Op Art movement, short for optical art, the study of movement created by a static image. He studied color and kinetic energy, and argued that, despite our common perception, color was not static but ever-changing, evolving according to the context in which it’s being looked at.
“Color,” he once said, “evolves continuously in time and space. Color is light, time, and space. Color is not in the past; it is a continuous present.”
Cruz-Diez died earlier in 2019 at 95, after a successful 70+-year career that saw him travel the world, working with other artists and continuously working to expand on his theory on color. He first partnered with Hublot in 2015, and the latest timepiece to bear his name on the backcase will be his last. The unveiling took place in the presence of Cruz-Diez’s family’s, with Hublot saying that it is the most fitting occasion to honor the artist.
Cruz-Diez was able to create the impression of movement by using dark lines and Pantone colors, in what he called the moiré effect. With Hublot’s team of watch builders, Chronointerference is turned into actual living, ever-changing color. The result is outstanding: a watch that changes colors and patterns with every second and every tick.
“A working piece of art that can be worn on the wrist,” Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe says of it.
The changes are not observable if you stare continuously at the watch, but become apparent if you check on it every once in a while. Hublot accomplished this by using 2 unique discs that move independently in conjunction with time: the hour hand sits on the top one, while the minute hand on the bottom disc. As the day progresses, the dial changes completely because the patterns shift.
Given Cruz-Diez’s belief that color is continuous present, it’s only fitting that one of his most famous works be used to make horology cross over into the realm of visual arts.
The Hublot Cruz-Diez comes in 2 case sizes (45mm and 38mm) and 3 materials (titanium, black ceramic and King Gold). Any option can be fitted with a black rubber and calfskin leather strap, including one dyed in Cruz-Diez colors, black, green and blue. Each item will bear the artist’s metallic signature on the caseback.
Only 300 pieces of this timepiece will be made: 125 in titanium, 50 in King Gold and 125 in black ceramic. Pricing starts at $9,300 and goes up to $25,300, with availability in Hublot boutiques. Hublot stresses that, while a piece of art, the Classic Fusion Crus-Diez is “very much designed to be worn.”
Anything created from passion will last forever. The last project from the late artist Franco-Venezuelan artist #CarlosCruzDiez further strengthens the links between art and watchmaking. The new #ClassicFusionCruzDiez features an array of colours in constant motion, changing in potentially infinite combinations. @ateliercruzdiez #CruzDiez #HublotLovesArt