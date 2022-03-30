GMC Hummer EV Is Sold Out Well Into 2024, Over 65,000 Reservations Placed

GM is one of the traditional carmakers that look well-positioned to make a dent in Tesla EV sales. With the longest experience in building electric vehicles, GM has some exciting products in the pipeline, like the GMC Hummer EV or the Cadillac Lyriq. And it also pledged billions to build car and battery factories, which will help it win the game in the long run. But for now, the production constraints mean long waiting times, up to two years, in the case of the GMC Hummer EV.

