GMC Hummer EV Is Sold Out Well Into 2024, Over 65,000 Reservations Placed

GM is one of the traditional carmakers that look well-positioned to make a dent in Tesla EV sales. With the longest experience in building electric vehicles, GM has some exciting products in the pipeline, like the GMC Hummer EV or the Cadillac Lyriq. And it also pledged billions to build car and battery factories, which will help it win the game in the long run. But for now, the production constraints mean long waiting times, up to two years, in the case of the GMC Hummer EV.
Despite scaremongers, electric vehicles have become so popular that carmakers cannot make enough of them to meet demand. The fuel prices drama only accelerated this trend and now almost everyone wants to buy a battery-powered vehicle. GM, for instance, has been surprised by how many people want to buy their EVs. Recently, a GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup was sold at auction for a whopping $286,000, which gives us an idea of how desperate people are to buy an electric pickup.
According to CNBC, the company has received over 65,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV, both for the pickup and the SUV. This number is higher than expected. In the case of the pickup truck, which has already started production, the number of people converting their reservations into orders is at 95%, also surpassing expectations. If you place an order today for the Hummer EV pickup, you will not get it until 2024, says Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC.
“What we’re looking at now is how can we build the maximum amount and how can we deliver, fulfill these reservations as quickly as possible?” Aldred said to CNBC. “We’re doing all the studies on that and we’re confident we can go a lot quicker than we originally thought, but it still means a reservation now probably means delivering in ’24.”
GMC has not offered a breakdown of the number of reservations for the pickup and the SUV. First reservations were mainly for the pickup since it was launched first, but newer reservations have been more evenly split. GMC is still in its early days of production of the Hummer pickup at its plant in Detroit. The exact production numbers are unknown but we’ll find more details this Friday when GM reports its Q1 2022 numbers. A recent recall of only ten Hummer EV pickups for a taillight problem gave us a good idea of how the production goes.
The GMC Hummer EV is an extremely important vehicle for GM, being the first vehicle sporting the new Ultium electric platform. Almost everything is new, from the manufacturing process to the battery and the chassis, so it’s understandable why GM is extra cautious. If Hummer EV fails, it might deal a blow to GM’s ambitions to take over Tesla in the future.
