Somebody Paid $220,000 for an Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 With Cybertruck-Inspired Headlights

Ever since Mercedes-Benz appeased the sheiks of the desert with the G63 6x6, custom builders cannot keep up with the demand for crazy vehicles. Apocalypse 6x6 obliged and has been quite busy modifying Jeeps and Rams to suit its name and fame. Recently, they went even further, with a unique Apocalypse Hellfire based on the Jeep Gladiator, that was attractive enough to fetch $220,000 on eBay.

17 photos