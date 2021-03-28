5 Mercedes-AMG G 63 6X6 Takes on Any Snow Blizzard, Even at 1/10 RC Scale Level

Survive the End of Times in Luxury With This Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6

Let’s talk about the end of the world, hypothetical as it might be. A Florida company has built the perfect vehicle that could help you survive that. 14 photos



Apocalypse Hellfire is the latest creation from Apocalypse Manufacturing, and one of them is being offered by sister company South Florida Jeeps on



This is a brand new example, a 6x6 , but power goes to all six wheels or just four, depending on drive mode.



This is a “vehicle that could survive the end of times,” according to the listing. “A truck where looks and function dance with the devil in the pale moon light,” one of the limited run of 40 examples already roaming the world.



Offered with just 6 miles (10 km) on the odometer, this Hellfire comes with front and rear winch, a generous truck bed (8 inches / 203 mm), door activated power running boards, and active suspension. The interior is brown, hand-stitched leather from floor to roof, with Bluetooth, premium audio, navigation, and Apple CarPlay, and all the trappings of a modern luxury car.



