Bob Saget Drives Apocalypse Hellfire on Jay Leno’s Garage, “As Smooth as It Looks.”

Everyone knows real life takes a lot of inspiration from fiction and vice versa. The 2021 Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 looks like it’s taken out of Mad Max. And Bob Saget got a chance to drive it, describing it “as smooth as it looks.”
It’s not every day that you find yourself in the middle of the zombie apocalypse. But if you do, there’s a vehicle out there you should know about: the Jeep Gladiator 6x6. But the heavily modified version from Apocalypse Manufacturing is called Apocalypse Hellfire. And it really looks like it could survive anything.
Actor and comedian Bob Saget had a segment on Jay Leno’s Garage, where he got to drive the massive truck.
There are three engine choices to fit under the hood of this huge vehicle. You can either go with a Corvette 6.2-liter LS3 powerplant which puts out 500 horsepower or with the most powerful option, a Hellcat unit with 707 horsepower.
There’s also a diesel option, the 3.0-liter V6 Eco-Diesel. While it’s not as strong as the gasoline mills, it’s a love letter to torque lovers, putting out 460 lb-ft (624 Nm).
The truck comes with 40-inch wheels to support all of its 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg), making it ready for any type of terrain.
What Bob Saget got to drive was the 6.2-liter V8 Corvette engine with 500 horsepower and eight-speed automatic transmission taken from the Ram 3500 heavy-duty truck.
Saget called it “one of the most amazing things,” and, after taking it out for a ride on Leno’s show, he said it’s “as smooth as it looks.”
While he did have a great adventure driving it, some of the comedian’s excitement was caused by the fact that he shared an episode with famous car collector Rick Ross, who showed his precious 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air on the episode that aired on Wednesday. That Bel Air couldn’t be more different from the Apocalypse Hellfire.
TONIGHT I drive an Apocalypse Hellfire on “Jay Leno’s Garage” @cnbcprimetv @Lenosgarage at 10pm Eastern. And I get to be on an episode with @RickRoss !! pic.twitter.com/fW7wkGY9DZ— bob saget (@bobsaget) November 18, 2021