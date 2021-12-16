Apocalypse Hellfire, Bajaj Qute, and Range Rover Star in Sandra Bullock’s Latest Movie

Sandra Bullock has a new movie in the works, where she stars alongside Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum. But the actual stars of the first trailer for The Lost City are the wheels in it, and there are lots of them.
You might never have thought Channing Tatum would star alongside Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, and Daniel Radcliffe, but, somehow, this all works in their upcoming movie, The Lost City.
The adventure-packed first trailer for the upcoming movie has more than just laughs, as it features three vehicles that couldn’t be more different – the Apocalypse Hellfire, a Bajaj Qute, and a second-generation Range Rover. And a couple of planes.
In the movie, Sandra Bullock is not an adventurer, but a romance writer. She writes a story called “The Lost City,” which turns out to be a thing in real life. So, she sets out to find it. Because Daniel Radcliffe tells her to.
Arriving on the island where the treasure is supposedly hidden, we get a short, but remarkable view of the Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6. The off-roader comes with three engine choices, two petrol and one diesel, and its 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg) weight is supported by 40-inch wheels.
The second note-worthy car in the trailer is a Bajaj Qute, a small rear-engine, rear-wheel drive quadricycle from Bajaj Auto. This one gets a bit more spotlight, as Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s characters try to drive it in the jungle and end up losing it over a cliff. Oops.
The last model that gets some spotlight in the first look at the upcoming movie is a second-generation Land Rover Range Rover. Brad Pitt has a superhero landing right next to it, before pushing someone into it. At the end of the trailer, we also notice the car in the air after an explosion that leaves Pitt, Bullock, and Tatum unharmed, walking away Desperado-style.
With a duration of just two minutes and 36 seconds, the first trailer for the movie that will release in theaters in March includes quite a lot of wheels. I can’t wait to see what else is in store when it comes out.
