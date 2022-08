Apocalypse 6x6 Officially Introduces $297K Juggernaut as the Apex Ram 1500 TRX

6x6

Meet Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Apocalypse Manufacturing, the specializedcompany that first came to our attention with its cool Jeep Gladiator 6x6 makeovers of the Hellfire , Sinister 6, and Doomsday variety. Sounds like the custom and tuning worlds are ending, right?No worries, there were soon four horsemen of the apocalypse, as the scripts say – with the company’s introduction of the Warlord. And it was a tough Ram 1500 TRX 6x6 that lifted the price tag to no less than $250k if the $155k (turbo diesel), $185k (470-hp Hemi 392 engine), and $200k (750-hp Hellcat, yeah baby!) thresholds were too mundane.But then, curiously, they did not stop there. And additional craziness ensued, to the tune of Ford Bronco SUV 6x6 Darkhorse conversions . Now, after a little bit of social media teasing where everything was exposed out in the open, Apocalypse is finally officially unveiling the latest bonkers design, their $297k, 850-horsepower Juggernaut. There you go, now an apex Ram TRX predator is acting as the flagship of the company’s lineup.The looks and specifications were no secret to anyone – including the ability to do 6x6 donuts (as proven by the video embedded below), but the aftermarket outlet probably wanted to make sure there was also a proper, OEM-style introduction to the whole shebang.So, everything is now adequate, with the Juggernaut tucked inside the online portal with a modified price tag (it was initially listed at $299k ) and with its own, separate page where all the goodies are listed in no particular order – yet they can still have a massive impact on the onlooker!