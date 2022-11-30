2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD Gets Minor Price Increase, 2500 Now Costs $42,395

As General Motors prepares to roll out the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD, the outgoing model has received minor price increases across the board. The WT and Custom entry-level trims now cost $100 more than before.
GM Authority reports that $400 is the price increase for the LT, LTZ, and luxed-up High Country. The least-expensive configuration is the 2500 WT Regular Cab Long Bed 2WD with the 6.6-liter V8 gasoline engine.
Including the $1,895 destination charge, said configuration is $42,395 at press time. At the other end of the spectrum, the 3500 High Country Crew Cab Long Bed DRW 4WD with the 6.6-liter Duramax V8 turbo diesel is $82,745 sans optional extras and accessories. Manufactured at the Oshawa plant in Canada and Flint plant in Michigan, the heavy-duty pickup truck can tow up to 36,000 pounds (make that 16,329 kilograms).
Maximum payload is 7,442 pounds (16,407 kilograms), and the most torque you can expect from the Silverado HD is 910 pound-feet (1,234 Nm) for the Duramax. Unfortunately for General Motors, the Ram HD takes it up a notch to 1,075 pound-feet (1,458 Nm) from six cylinders.
Even the 2024 model leaves much to be desired in this regard, with the Duramax in the redesigned Silverado HD cranking out 975 pound-feet (1,322 Nm). The Ford Motor Company, however, beats General Motors and Ram with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel in the Super Duty. The high-output tune is rated at 1,200 pound-foot (1,627 Nm).
Worse still for the biggest of the Big Three, the 2024 Ford Super Duty offers the most towing capacity (40,000 pounds or 18,144 kilograms) and payload capacity (8,000 pounds or 3,629 kilograms) in the segment.
Chevrolet Silverado sales slipped to third in the full-size segment in the third quarter of 2022, right behind the Ram P/U and Ford F-Series. Adding the GMC Sierra to the mix, General Motors’ full-size truck sales surpass both the F-Series and Ram P/U with a grand total of 550,444 units sold in the first three quarters compared to 467,307 Fords and 363,089 Rams.
