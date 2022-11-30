"Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." For years and years, I was committed to the idea of someday owning a Mazda RX-7. Naturally, an FD was all I ever wanted, but we all know how much these have gone up in price recently. So when I ended up buying an FC Turbo II, I was still quite happy that things turned out like that. After all, this could be an intermediate stage to something bigger.