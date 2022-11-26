LS6-Powered 1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS 454 Features Numbers-Matching V8 Engine

The 1970 model year El Camino came standard with a 250-ci sixer that produced 155 horsepower and 235 pound-feet (319 Nm). At the other end of the spectrum, a handful of cars were optioned with the 454-ci LS6.
Most people in the know agree that roughly 500 examples were produced that year, including chassis number 136800K210296 which we’ll be covering today. Produced on June 17th, 1970, this Fathom Blue-painted bruiser was originally delivered to Papenthien Motors in West Liberty, Iowa. The 36 stands for eight-cylinder Custom El Camino, and K means that it was manufactured at the Kansas City assembly plant in Missouri.
Not to be confused with the LS1-based small block that premiered in the fifth-generation Corvette Z06, the original LS6 is a big-block V8 complemented by a four-barrel carburetor from Holley. The gross ratings for the 1970 model year are 450 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque at only 3,600 spinnies.
The LS6 in this particular Elky is a numbers-matching survivor connected to a date-correct Muncie M22 Rock Crusher four-speed manual transmission. The 12-bolt rear axle, posi-traction differential, 3.31 gears, power front disc brakes, rear drums, and suspension are correct as well.
Reconditioned to its former glory with great attention to detail, this excellent-looking El Camino SS 454 is a fully-documented example of the breed. Listed in the LS6 Registry, the A-body muscle truck was restored by the guys and gals at Gulf Coast Automotive in Spring Hill, Florida.
A true collector’s item, this blast from the past flaunts a Winters low-rise intake threaded to date-correct heads, a COMP cam that reproduces the original camshaft’s profile, a Delco-Moraine brake booster, and a Delco-branded topper for the 12-volt battery. Reupholstered in Medium Blue, this fellow shows merely 3 miles (less than 5 kilometers) on the clock.
Obviously enough, a rare car as desirable as the LS6-powered El Camino SS 454 is anything but affordable in this day and age. Offered by RK Motors Charlotte, the brawny coupe utility is currently listed at $229,990.
