Jim Mero Turned Dream to Reality: Corvette Legend Act 1

The best kind of car meet is the one where you get to do more than just look around and take photos. It's connecting with like-minded people that counts most. Because without the people behind the wheel, cars would just be inanimate objects. Going out for a drive isn't as fun if your buddies aren't tagging along for the whole thing. So for Corvette Month here on autoevolution, we've decided to look closer at the people that have helped shape the American icon.

20 photos