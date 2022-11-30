Tiny houses come in various sizes with some being minuscule, while others are not that tiny. They are a great alternative to conventional houses that seemed an enormous price increase. They cost much less, can be moved to new places whenever needed, and can be environmentally friendly with the off-grid possibilities.
This tiny house is based on a trailer that measures 22.8 ft (7 m) in length, 8.3 ft (2.5 m) in width, and 13.5 ft (4.1 m) in height. The interior of the house measures 13 ft (4 m) in length and 6 ft (1.8 m) in width, in addition to the two lofts.
The exterior is made of metal and cedar walls, it has a small porch area, a propane heater vent, a large toolbox, a generator, and two solar panels mounted on the roof. The house can also be hooked to shore power.
Stepping inside, we are getting into the kitchen area, which is quite small, with not much cooking space. It comes with a double bowl sink with a strainer and a cutting board that fits above the sink, a large water tank, a tankless heater, a fridge, a convection oven, and a two-burner propane stovetop.
On the other side of the kitchen, we find a storage area with many shelves. This is also a place for storing all the electrical equipment, such as batteries, chargers, and outlets. A mini wood stove was also placed next to this area.
There are two lofts on each side of the house. The main loft is accessed through the staircase from the kitchen. It comes with an AC unit, three bookshelves, and a two-person mattress, but there is enough space to fit a bigger one if needed. The second loft can be accessed through a ladder and can either be used as a wardrobe or a guest bedroom.
The bathroom is right underneath the main loft and comes with a cedar shower cabin, a small sink, and a composting toilet.
This off-grid capable tiny house was listed recently on the Tiny House Listings site for the price of $44,000 (€42,392).
