Would You Pay $1,000,000 For The Final C5 Corvette Ever Produced?

More on this:

1 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Now Laps Nurburgring with a Camera Taped To Its Nose

2 2018 Corvette ZR1 Rumored To Debut At 2017 24 Hours Of Le Mans

3 Porsche 911 RSR Gets New Exhaust for Le Mans, Aurally Dominates Corvette C7.R

4 2018 Corvette ZR1 Confirmed With Supercharged LT5 V8 Engine

5 2019 C8 Corvette Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Like a Mid-Engine Missile