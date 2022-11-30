We can all agree that the classic muscle car era lasted between 1964 to 1971. But that doesn’t mean that it was shelved and forgotten. If anything, there’s a new classic muscle car uprising among custom car enthusiasts. It’s a cocktail of the old and the new. But one thing remains constant – they are built for speed and flair.
When it comes to iconic muscle cars from the golden era, the Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette take up most of the credit.
Still, the Chevelle, introduced to take on the Ford Fairlane in 1963, earns some credit for putting on some big boy pants and growing into a full-fledged muscle car. However, its biggest take-home is donning some impressive V8s under the hood between 1968 and 1972 (second generation).
Shawn of AutotopiaLA recently featured a not-so-ordinary 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. According to Marcus, the owner, it’s an 823 hp (834 ps) LS-powered Pro-Touring Chevelle.
“It was a roller. Off the bat, I knew I was going to LS swap it. So I built it from scratch. This is a 6.0, but it’s been fully machined. Eagle rods, Wiseco pistons, fully blueprinted balanced motor. We boarded it over, so you know it’s a couple of cubic inches shy of an LS3,” Marcus said, introducing his 1970 Chevelle to AutotopiaLA.
With the Pro-charger, Marcus says his ’70 Chevelle makes 700 WHP (823 hp/834 ps) and 640 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque.
His vision for the classic was always to resemble a stock Chevelle but with some modern touches. On the inside, he put in Sparco seats and updated gauges. The brakes are six-pistons from the fifth and sixth-generation Camaro.
It’s hard not to notice its neat exterior blue with stripes which Marcus says is a Celestial blue (from Mazda), an inspiration he took from the original Le Mans blue.
“I love to use a lot of the Chevy stuff. I love the fact that interchangeability. You can put any modern thing into an old car, and I just dig that,” he confessed.
Marcus’ 1970 Chevelle looks the part and drives the part. We recommend checking out its badass rips in the video below.
