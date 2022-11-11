1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Parked 43 Years Ago Is a One-Owner Barn Find With a Camaro Secret

When it comes to buying classic cars, nothing beats a one-owner, all-original rig with solid documentation. This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS isn't one of those cars, but it comes very close.
Stored in a barn for about 43 years, this hot-looking Chevelle was still with the original owner in September 2022. It has since been purchased by the seller, who managed the revive the V8 engine before deciding to part ways with the car.
The Chevelle appears to be in excellent condition and looks like a well-maintained survivor, but it hides a few secrets that prevent it from being one. For starters, the car was repainted before it was put into storage in 1979. The refinish also came with a stripe delete because this SS left the factory with black stripes running along the hood and the trunk lid.
Second, the owner also had the original transmission replaced. There's no info as to when that happened, but the close ratio M21 was removed to make way for a wide ratio Muncie sourced from a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. The engine, on the other hand, is the original, numbers-matching mill.
The unit in question is a 402-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) of the L34 variety. Yes, this SS comes with a 396 badge but the engine is slightly bigger thanks to an increase in bore size that Chevrolet made in 1970. The L34 was rated 350 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque from the factory.
According to the seller, the Quadrajet carburetor, the distributor, and the alternator are also original. The factory water pump also comes with the car, but the original exhaust manifolds and the smog system are missing. The engine was "started off of a can of gas and it sounds good," but the owner didn't let it run very long due to a radiator leak. All told, the drivetrain will need an inspection and a bit of work to become road-worthy again.
Paint-wise, the Chevelle looks decent, but the metallic blue coating is far from perfect. All the chrome trim is still in place, as are the "SS 396" badges adorning the front fenders. The interior is not perfect but it looks really good for the most part. There's a tear in the driver's seat, but the rest of the upholstery and the dashboard are still in one piece. Not exactly surprising given that the car spent 43 years indoors.
Overall, this 1970 Chevelle SS might not an all-original survivor, but it's the next best thing. And it seems like it could become a road-worthy classic with just a bit of work. But based on the long options list, the color, and the relatively desirable engine, it's a Chevelle that could be worth more than $100,000 after a rotisserie restoration.
But that's a decision the next owner will have to make. For now, the Chevelle is looking for a new home from Napoleon, Ohio, via eBay user "zoliestuff." The no-reserve auction has only one bid at $29,950 with almost five days to go as of this writing. And that's not bad given that Hagerty evaluates a 1970 Chevelle SS396 in Fair condition at a whopping $63,100.
