This Incredibly Rare 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible Is a Numbers-Matching Beauty

This numbers-matching 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible is just one out of 61 four-speed transmission V-code models ever produced. It boasts the acclaimed Six Pack 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 engine that, back in its heyday, was capable of producing 390 HP (395 PS).
As the sun is imminently setting upon the ICE engines, let’s take a brief moment and just bask in the glorious nostalgia machine that is on today’s “grocery shopping list.” The formidable Challenger was first introduced to the world in 1969 as the 1970 model year. At the time, it was offered in different trims with various engines that went from 105 hp (106 ps) all the way up to the 425-hp (431 ps) HEMI. The Challenger was based on the Plymouth Barracuda E-Body platform and even shared some common parts with the latter.
Today’s 1-of-61 V-code 440 CI (7.2-liter) model comes with the original broadcast sheet and fender tag that shows it was built on August 29, 1969. However, it was restored in the 90s, and then it hit the streets again for almost 20 years. In 2013 it was repainted with the factory-correct code EV2 Hemi Orange. Sadly, we don't get to see how many miles are on the odometer.
According to the auction website, it comes with a Chrysler Registry report, and aside from the data-correct engine, this convertible also boasts the original Hemi-rated A833 4-speed manual transmission and A34 Dana 60 rear end with 4.10:1 gearing and Super Track Pak.
It also has a black interior and top and original body panels. For those who want to make a general idea of how it was kept over the years, we'll let them know that it was part of a private collection. Usually, that would indicate that it wasn’t left out to the elements inside a barn with no roof shingles.
