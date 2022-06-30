1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Sitting for Years, Awesome Project

1970 witnessed the debut of important styling improvements for the Chevelle, as the car featured what was mostly referred to as a coke bottle design mixed with an overhauled interior.
Available in several body styles, including Sport Coupe and Sport Sedan, the Chevelle could be ordered with a choice of both six-cylinders and V8s, as Chevrolet wanted to stick with an approach that worked like a charm during the ‘60s. By offering a wide array of engines, Chevrolet managed to target an audience that was as varied as possible, therefore making the Chevelle the right choice for more customers.
The standard six-cylinder developed 155 horsepower in 1970, and while several more powerful engines were also available, the top unit was a newly-introduced 454 (7.4-liter) available when ordering the RPO Z15 SS package.
The Chevelle published on eBay by barn-finder i*find*u*flip seems to come with a 350 (5.7-liter), though its condition is currently unknown. Given the car has been sitting for many years, it’s probably safer to assume the engine is locked up already, but an in-person inspection should help any potential buyer find out more about what’s under the hood.
In addition to the otherwise great patina, this Chevelle, which was born with power steering, air conditioning, and power disk brakes, still shows some remnants of the original paint. While some parts of the metal still require some work due to the rust, including the trunk, the car looks to be surprisingly solid. The doors, for instance, open and shut beautifully, according to the seller.
At first glance, this Chevelle is one of the projects that should definitely get back on the road, especially as the seller claims the car has never been molested in any way.
This kind of explains why so many people are trying to get their hands on it, with the auction reaching $6,700 after close to 40 bids.
