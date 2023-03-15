Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Rendered as Upcoming BMW M4 Coupe Rival

Having both coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class and E-Class became a ‘no-no’ for Mercedes. As a result, they decided to phase them out, and replace them with a single model that will be offered in both body styles.
Christened the CLE, it is still in the testing and fine-tuning phase, and we’ve seen tons of images and videos of all sorts of prototypes doing their thing in different environments. From the entry-level versions to the full-blown AMG 63, the lineup will be very vast, and it will comprise Coupe and Convertible flavors. Some say that Mercedes might be working on a four-door too to take on the likes of the Audi A5 Sportback, and to bridge the gap between the CLA and CLS, but this is a mere rumor.
There are so many spy shots of the upcoming CLE that they have inspired several rendering artists to peel the fake skin away from its body, and try to portray what it will look like. One of the latest digital takes on the premium compact model that we came across was signed by germanysfinest43, and it made its way to social media a few hours ago. This CGI imagines the car in the hot Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 configuration, and it is an almost murdered-out proposal.
Sporting the correct squared tailpipes that were incorporated into a sporty-looking diffuser, they are joined by a very aggressive bumper that may or may not look like this, and a trunk lid spoiler. The taillights were darked out, and the model’s name is displayed below the right one, with the three-pointed star brand being positioned between the two lighting units. The fenders were artificially swollen up, and the front ones are decorated by special trim that will be limited to this variant.
Unfortunately, this is where the pixel manipulator decided to draw the line, but if we were to take a look at the front end, then we would have seen the typical Panamericana grille with multiple vertical slats, and a sporty bumper, with large intakes. The wheels will be exclusive to the CLE 63 too, and so will the uprated brakes. Other changes will include a stiffer chassis with a dedicated suspension setup compared to the normal Benz models, and some upgrades on the inside, including a pair of bucket seats for the driver and front passenger.
This rendering appears to stay true to the real thing for the most part. That’s at first glance anyway, because until the wraps start coming off, we cannot tell for sure. Hopefully, it will be similar, because it does look better than the old C-Class Coupe. Also, dressed in this attire, it looks like a proper rival to the likes of the BMW M4.
