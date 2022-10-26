2023 Ford Everest Sport RWD 2.0 Bi-Turbo Arrives Down Under, Starts at AUD 62,790

The fourth-generation international version of the mid-size Ford Ranger has an SUV brother. Unfortunately, unlike with the pickup truck, there is no U.S. version for the latter, as well.
Besides, the Ford Everest (previously called Endeavour in India) was mainly developed for the Asia-Pacific region, so it is kind of a forbidden fruit on the Old Continent, as well. In the land Down Under, on the other hand, Ford Australia likes to keep the successful model up to snuff in every way possible.
As such, the 2023.5 model year changes not only include various specification and option enhancements for the Everest Platinum, Sport, and Trend grades but also welcome a completely new addition to the family. The third generation Ford Everest follows a successful 2022MY with the introduction of the fresh Sport RWD trim.
It is exclusively powered by the 2.0-liter Bi-Turbo diesel engine from the EcoBlue family, complete with 207 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. This new trim option kicks off from AUD 62,790 MLP (Manufacturer List Price), which is around $40,279 at the current exchange rate.
The asking quotation puts the new Sport RWD squarely in the middle of the Everest range in terms of pricing, with the base 2023.5 Everest Ambiente RWD 2.0L starting at AUD 53,290 ($34,191) and the flagship Platinum 3.0L V6 turbo diesel topping out at AUD 77,530 ($49,796). Of note, every trim across the board gets a price hike, from 300 to 649 Australian dollars ($193 to $417), depending on the grade.
The new Ford Everest Sport RWD comes with black exterior details, matching 20-inch alloy wheels, hands-free operation for the powered liftgate, Sport front seats with leather inserts, and a sport-exclusive exterior color dubbed Blue Lightning. The entire 2023.5 range also features various new perks, such as the optional Off-Road Pack with 18-inch wheels shod in all-terrain tires instead of the standard 21-inch rims.
