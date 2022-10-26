2023 Ford Everest Sport RWD 2.0 Bi-Turbo Arrives Down Under, Starts at AUD 62,790

More on this:

1 Sportier-Looking 2023 Ford Everest Breaks Digital Cover, Do You Like the Tweaked Looks?

2 Swanky, Lowered Ford Everest Has Big Aftermarket Wheels, Is Short of “Shadow” Build

3 VW Amarok SUV Is a Futile Digital Exercise, Still Looks Ready for Everest Conquering

4 VW Amarok-Based SUV Might Not Happen at All, Gets Rendered Into Existence Anyway

5 Australia's 2023 Ford Everest Priced, Exclusively Offered With Diesel Power