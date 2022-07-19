VW Amarok SUV Is a Futile Digital Exercise, Still Looks Ready for Everest Conquering

The Ford Ranger - VW Amarok siblings will soon take by storm the mid-size pickup truck market across various regions. Alas, not all things are also created SUV-equals, as it turns out.
For example, Americana truck fans are now pondering the good and the bad about choosing between a 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX and the arguably more off-road capable 700-horsepower Ford F-150 Raptor R. On the other hand, Volkswagen fans cannot think in those terms simply because the Amarok is not even going to be available everywhere like its Ford Ranger sibling. Let alone muse about an R version of its own.
Even worse, VW has also dismissed rumors about turning the all-new second-generation into a potential family partner by way of adding an SUV body style to the family – apparently, a hardtop accessory should be enough to do the trick. Anyway, since both Ranger and its ‘brother from another German mother’ Amarok have become a preferred gossip subject since their official presentations, that alleged decision has not stopped people from imagining things.
And when that occurs within the automotive virtual artist community, strange things happen – such as the VW Amarok still turning into a hypothetical SUV with a little help from some Ford Everest DNA. The pixel master, better known as Theottle on social media, tempts our imagination with the unofficial assumption that VW would greenlight an Amarok SUV to further expand its commercial vehicle-based partnership.
The story is quite simple in the CGI expert’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of video. The VW Amarok gives up the bed compartment in favor of a shorter yet enclosed trunk facility with some digital tricks that bring Ford’s Everest into play. But then, it all still seems futile. After all, Volkswagen already has the Atlas/Teramont on sale in North America and China, so who needs them to conquer Everest with an Amarok SUV, anyway?
