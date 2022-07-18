Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 and Hurst/Olds Pickup Trucks Aren't Real, Quite Sadly

Unlike Chevrolet or GMC, which are well known for their pickups, Oldsmobile was more like an early adopter and quick discarder of the truck market shenanigans. But what if that wasn’t so?
Oldsmobile’s earliest foray into the truck market came in 1919 with the Economy Truck, but the company was interested in hauling goods with delivery vans even earlier. Then, through the years, Olds continued to manufacture great trucks like the Express, among others – way before it arrived at iconic Bravada SUV levels.
Alas, that does not mean it is best known for them – rather the Cutlass 442 or Hurst/Olds occupy that space from a passenger car perspective. But someone has decided it shouldn’t be like that – at least across the virtual plains of “imagination land.” And that would be Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle both automotive series and eras, so that now he has two instances of imaginary, vintage Olds pickup trucks.
The first one came immediately after his vintage-style pickup truck series got a little comparison video to establish the author and fan favorites. It is an imagined Hurst/Olds pickup that would tentatively be based on the Chevy C10 line of trucks if General Motors would have ever considered making it a posh yet sporty reality. This Cutlass hauler is a Regular Cab with lots of vintage swagger but also a dash of sporty audacity, as referenced by the beefy rear wheel and tire combo.
The second one is a bit of a different take because the Cutlass 442 pickup truck retains the high-riding attitude to signal that “this one kind of worked in 4x4 form.” Additionally, this Oldsmobile-style CGI reinterpretation of the OBS Chevy pickup truck has a perfectly “sane” explanation for being called a 442. In this case, it equals 4x4 plus a 2-door pickup truck body! Now, is this translated 442 scenario any better than the initial Hurst/Olds pickup truck?
Alas, that does not mean it is best known for them – rather the Cutlass 442 or Hurst/Olds occupy that space from a passenger car perspective. But someone has decided it shouldn’t be like that – at least across the virtual plains of “imagination land.” And that would be Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle both automotive series and eras, so that now he has two instances of imaginary, vintage Olds pickup trucks.
The first one came immediately after his vintage-style pickup truck series got a little comparison video to establish the author and fan favorites. It is an imagined Hurst/Olds pickup that would tentatively be based on the Chevy C10 line of trucks if General Motors would have ever considered making it a posh yet sporty reality. This Cutlass hauler is a Regular Cab with lots of vintage swagger but also a dash of sporty audacity, as referenced by the beefy rear wheel and tire combo.
The second one is a bit of a different take because the Cutlass 442 pickup truck retains the high-riding attitude to signal that “this one kind of worked in 4x4 form.” Additionally, this Oldsmobile-style CGI reinterpretation of the OBS Chevy pickup truck has a perfectly “sane” explanation for being called a 442. In this case, it equals 4x4 plus a 2-door pickup truck body! Now, is this translated 442 scenario any better than the initial Hurst/Olds pickup truck?