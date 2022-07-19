U.K. Plans to Fly Its Next-Gen Combat Air Demonstrator Within the Next Five Years

As part of the next stage of the Tempest program, the U.K. will lead the development of a new flying combat air demonstrator and it has just confirmed that it plans to fly it within the next five years.
Back in 2018, the Tempest program was launched, along the U.K.’s Combat Air Strategy that is meant to develop a new combat air system for the 2030s. The goal is to deliver an aircraft capable enough to replace the twin-engine, multirole Typhoon fighter, which is going to retire from the Royal Air Force by 2040. The so-called Team Tempest has brought together top-level participants such as Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, and MBDA UK, and will play a crucial role in the security and defense of the United Kingdom.
Now the U.K. Secretary of State for Defense, Ben Wallace, has just confirmed that Tempest plans to fly a new flying combat air demonstrator within the next five years. And BAE Systems is going to lead the project in all the important aspects, from design to test, evaluation, and the actual building process of the aircraft. The demonstrator will be developed in Lancashire, U.K., at BAE System’s Factory of the Future facility.
BAE System engineers will use new, digital technologies such as synthetic modeling and model-based systems engineering, aiming to demonstrate how efficient they are in reducing the time required to design, deliver, and also upgrade complex combat aircraft. At the same time, the demonstrator in discussion will also provide evidence for the critical technologies, methods, and tools that will be used on the core platform, as explained by the British aerospace and security solutions company.
As for the next-gen combat aircraft to be developed by Tempest, it is touted as a game-changer that will be characterized by elements such as AI (artificial intelligence), machine learning, autonomy, space and hypersonic technologies, highly-advanced ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) sensors, and advanced connectivity, to name just its most important features.
While the new Tempest fighter is only scheduled to enter service in 2035, some of the innovative technologies mentioned above will first be implemented on the Typhoon combat aircraft.
