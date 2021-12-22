UK and Japan Are Jointly Developing a Game-Changing Fighter Jet Engine

More on this:

1 First U.S. Air Force F-35A Fighter Jets Land at RAF Lakenheath

2 Colorless Typhoons and Eagles Join Forces to Escort Heavy Bombers in Aerial Show of Force

3 F-35B Fighter Jet That Fell Off Carrier Ramp, Finally Retrieved From the Bottom of the Sea

4 RAF Fighter Jets Look Like Clones in the Sky During Joint Exercise With U.S. Air Force

5 UK’s Royal Air Force Successfully Tests New Aircraft Refueling Capability