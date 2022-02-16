The UK and Japan to Work on a State-of-the-Art Sensor for Next-Generation Fighter Jets

UK’s Tempest is one of the most advanced, innovative fighter jet programs ever developed, and this new step is an essential part of it. After having announced last year that they will be working on a fighter jet engine, UK and Japan will now also add a cutting-edge sensor called Jaguar.
As a result of the country’s Combat Air Strategy, presented in 2018, Team Tempest was established, with top-level participants, such as BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, and Leonardo. Based on an innovative vision, where information is considered the ultimate weapon, this program is about much more than developing a next-generation fighter jet. The aircraft will be part of the most advanced connected system designed until now.
According to BAE Systems, future combat superiority will be about exchanging huge data volumes, at incredible speeds, which means that connectivity and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) capabilities should be at the forefront. This is why the UK and Japan have recently launched a sensor-development project called Jaguar.
Leonardo UK, an expert in air electronics, together with the Tempest partners from the Japanese industry, will design and build what claims to be a “world-leading” fighter jet sensor. The Jaguar is meant to detect lethal threats from air, land, and sea, and to locate targets as fast and as accurately as possible. According to the UK government, this project will be officially launched in April, and unfold over the next five years. Each country will build a separate demonstrator, using shared expertise.
The two countries have initiated a collaboration for the development of joint technologies in December 2021, as part of UK’s strategy of expanding its connection with the Indo-Pacific region, for defense-related technologies.
The Jaguar cutting-edge sensor will become an essential component of the Tempest connected fighter jet system, expected to enter into service by 2035.
