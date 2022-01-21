All-New F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighter Aces Flight Test, Looks Ready to Play Rough

Military air superiority in future combat scenarios isn’t just about operating the most advanced next-generation fighter jets but also about being able to fight against opponents who are at an equal performance level. What this means is that the famous F-16 Fighting Falcon “mock enemy” also needed a serious upgrade to be up to par with future challenges.
Many decades ago, after the hard lessons of the Vietnam War, the U.S. military launched the Aggressor program, enabling U.S. Air Force pilots to train at the best level, flying and fighting against representations of their most technologically-advanced enemies. This is how the famous American F-16 was born and how it built its prestige as one of the most widespread military aircraft in the world.
It was now time for an even more fierce version of the Aggressor Fighter to take to the sky. Top Aces, an expert in advanced adversary training and the first company ever to acquire the F-16, conducted the first test flights of the new F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighter (F-16 AAF), boasting the company’s state-of-the-art all-new mission system.
After four years of research and development, the new deadly beast took off successfully during its initial demonstrations. Top Aces worked with another technology expert, Coherent Technical Services, to develop the Advanced Aggressor Mission System (AAMS), and San Antonio-based M7 Aerospace was the one who installed it on the F-16s. As a result, this powerful aircraft is able to replicate the most advanced capabilities of the enemy next-gen fighters, giving USAF pilots a chance to train at the best possible level.
AAMS includes cutting-edge air-to-air radars, tactical data link communications, infrared Search &Track systems, plus advanced electronic war capabilities – to name a few. Thanks to these technologies, AAMS not only offers incredibly-realistic adversary effects but can also be further upgraded with any future sensors and functions. Its open system architecture was specifically designed to allow rapid upgrades for years to come.
After this successful initial demonstration, Top Aces is gearing up to turn its entire F-16 fleet into Advanced Aggressors by the end of next year.
