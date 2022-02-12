Let Everyone Know You've Made It by Buying Your Own Douglas A-4C Skyhawk Fighter Jet

Cars are cool, and so is owning a nice home, and holding on to both kidneys while we’re at it, but if you want the ultimate thrill, then you don’t have to design and build your very own rollercoaster, as all you have to do is take a look at the used fighter jet market for inspiration.
Assuming that you have enough Benjamins saved up, your own hangar, lots of knowledge, flying license, and whatever else may be required for enjoying such a toy every now and then, there are quite a lot of them to choose from.
We stopped at something built in 1960, and named the Douglas A-4C Skyhawk, as it appears to be one paint job away (it was actually repainted in 2020) from making you talk like Maverick. “It takes a lot more than just fancy flying,” as Charlie famously said in the 1986 Top Gun, but if you’re brave enough to say no to all the cool cars you could get for such an amount, which we’ll talk about in a few moments, then you’ll get to experience some real Gs.
According to the Controller ad, this Douglas A-4C Skyhawk is capable of doing 670 mph (1,078 kph) at sea level. Back when it served its country, more specifically during the wars in Korea and Vietnam, it had a pair of cannons to deal with its aerial adversaries.
The A-4s were mainly used by the Navy and Marine Corps for light air attack missions, and they were also sold to other countries, such as Israel, Argentina, and Kuwait until production stopped in 1979. Subsequently, they were used for training purposes by the same uniformed services of the U.S. of A.
As for how much this toy for big boys (or gals) costs, that would be $5,120.59… per month, for $240 months, with a 15% down payment, and 3.99% APR. Or you could simply buy it now for the asking price, which is $995,000.
We stopped at something built in 1960, and named the Douglas A-4C Skyhawk, as it appears to be one paint job away (it was actually repainted in 2020) from making you talk like Maverick. “It takes a lot more than just fancy flying,” as Charlie famously said in the 1986 Top Gun, but if you’re brave enough to say no to all the cool cars you could get for such an amount, which we’ll talk about in a few moments, then you’ll get to experience some real Gs.
According to the Controller ad, this Douglas A-4C Skyhawk is capable of doing 670 mph (1,078 kph) at sea level. Back when it served its country, more specifically during the wars in Korea and Vietnam, it had a pair of cannons to deal with its aerial adversaries.
The A-4s were mainly used by the Navy and Marine Corps for light air attack missions, and they were also sold to other countries, such as Israel, Argentina, and Kuwait until production stopped in 1979. Subsequently, they were used for training purposes by the same uniformed services of the U.S. of A.
As for how much this toy for big boys (or gals) costs, that would be $5,120.59… per month, for $240 months, with a 15% down payment, and 3.99% APR. Or you could simply buy it now for the asking price, which is $995,000.