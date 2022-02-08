autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Land Rover Month  
Car reviews:
 

Treat Yourself to a McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk, It Costs Less Than a Chiron Pur Sport

Home > News > Aviation
8 Feb 2022, 15:49 UTC ·
Let's say you’ve got your dream house somewhere in SoCal, a 10-car garage, maybe even a helicopter and a pilot that’s under your employment. But what if you’re a bit of a pilot yourself? Certified, of course. Well, did you know that civilians can own fighter jets if they’ve been demilitarized? Now you’re getting the picture.
1992 McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk up for grabs 6 photos
1992 McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk up for grabs1992 McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk up for grabs1992 McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk up for grabs1992 McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk up for grabs1992 McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk up for grabs
To be clear, there would be several hoops you’d have to jump through. Just because a jet might be for sale, and it doesn’t have a working weapons system, doesn’t mean it’s been demilitarized.

Aside from guns and rockets, you must take out any special radar equipment and any other government-owned technology that might make the aircraft dangerous in the hands of a civilian.

For those reasons, I can’t guarantee that you might be able to operate this 1992 McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk model outside of, let’s say using it for an airshow or maybe even additional government contract work. That being said, what I can tell you is that the TA-4J is already to some extent, demilitarized.

This is basically the dedicated trainer version of the A-4F model, featuring a downrated engine and no weapons systems. Fun fact, most TA-4Fs are said to have been at one point converted to this configuration – the TA-4F had an extra seat for the instructor.

Anyway, the idea here is that you can indeed purchase this particular TA-4J Skyhawk, listed on Controller with a price tag of $3.2 million. That’s actually less than what you’d pay for a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Super Sport or a Lamborghini Sian.

According to the ad, the jet has been fully restored and is operational. It’s also ADS-B equipped and comes with a Garmin 375 system and two G5 displays. As for its visuals, the fuselage boasts a light blue camouflage aesthetic, which is a bit silly, but it sort of works.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

jet fighter jet McDonnell Douglas mcdonnell douglas ta-4j skyhawk used planes Planes aircraft
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories