Ford Everest With CGI “Shadow Line” Will Make You Regret It's a Forbidden Fruit

Sure, over in the real world, the Ford Everest mid-size SUV’s third generation will soon be had in places like Australia, Southeast Asia, or South Africa. But here’s the digital catch – this Everest with a cool “Shadow Line” treatment is forbidden fruit everywhere, not just in the United States.
This is because Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to pay a visit to the Land Down Under to CGI-play there, and the Australia-spec 2022 Ford Everest came out white like a dove… for the most part. Alas, not everything should be seen in black or white, even if we are dealing with the pixel master’s signature “Shadow Line” enhancements.
This time around, this 2022 Ford Everest unit that hunkers down on a new set of larger, aftermarket-like wheels can also dabble with shades of gray, not just combine the “Shadow Line” treatment in a black-and-white contrasting manner. And, while it depicts an easy case of tuning or aftermarket customization and personalization, it will forever remain just wishful thinking, like many other popular models that got the CGI expert’s “Shadow Line” love before it.
That means not just American fans will get a taste of the proverbial forbidden fruit feeling, but the same can be said about enthusiasts from across markets that will get the real 2022 Ford Everest once the Blue Oval production locations in Thailand and South Africa get the assembly line's greenlighting. Anyway, as a quick recap of why this cool mid-size SUV is not available over in the United States, may we remind you the Australia-spec version has just been priced from AUD 52,990.
When converted to the U.S.-based currency, that equals around $37,689 at the current exchange rates, meaning it would not just crash the ongoing, successful sixth-generation Ford Bronco party but also directly clash with the $37,380 four-door Big Bend model, which is equally set for mainstream off-roading. Plus, it loves diesel a bit too much for its own sake!
