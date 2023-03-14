Third-Gen Chevy Traverse Attempts to Digitally Spite the New Grand Highlander?

Chevrolet says – on its online portal – that we are in the middle of the truck season as it tries to lure in customers to the Silverado 1500, aka the “number one best-selling retail full-size light-duty pickup” truck. But that’s only in the real world.
Even there, some opinions could be divided among this bold claim and the fact that their Detroit rivals from Dearborn, Michigan, have also stated that the Ford F-Series has remained the most popular pickup truck series across the U.S. market, also in 2022. Anyway, certain folks might think that it does not matter who is first – they are all up there in the sales stratosphere.
And, instead, maybe Chevy would do well to focus on some of its lesser-loved assets. Such as the series of quirky crossover SUVs which kick off with the Trax, continue with the Trailblazer, Equinox, Bolt EUV, and Blazer, and conclude with the humongous three-row, up-to-eight-seat Traverse. Most people believe that the Trailblazer and Blazer are just pale shadows of what the nameplates used to represent but at least the Traverse is mostly safe from such negative appreciations.
Originally introduced in 2008 as the spiritual successor of both the Uplander MPV and TrailBlazer off-road (body-on-frame) SUV, the three-row full-size CUV shares its platform connections with the GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave, and now also the Cadillac XT6 since it switched from the Lambda architecture to the C1XX platform for the second generation. The latter appeared in 2018, and while the refresh was initially scheduled for the 2021 model year, it was postponed an additional MY because of the pesky issues that have been going on around the world during the past three years or so.
Now, though, it retails from $34,520 and has a bolder look akin to the facelifted Suburban and Tahoe full-size SUVs. Alas, maybe that is still not enough because competition in the segment is fierce. Just think of the sheer number of rivals – Dodge Durango, Ford Explorer, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Volkswagen Atlas, as well as new introductions such as the latest Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-90, and the mighty Toyota Grand Highlander.
As such, maybe some people think that GM should give the Chevy Traverse an all-new generation, and as soon as possible, even if only virtually. So, the good folks over at Kolesa have decided to try and jump the digital gun ahead of Chevrolet’s upcoming introduction of a new Traverse iteration with an all-new model that subtly enhances and expands on the current refresh data. That way, maybe the big Acadia and Enclave sibling will have a cooler fighting chance not only against its brethren but also – above all – when duking it out with the fresh and potentially ultra-popular Grand Highlander.
