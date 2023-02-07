2024 Mazda CX-90 U.S. Pricing Announced, Flagship Model Takes a Swing at the Premium Class

Unveiled last week, and gunning for the premium segment, the Mazda CX-90 is set to go on sale this spring across the United States as a 2024 model. The Japanese company will offer 11 different trim levels, and three powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid.
The lineup starts from $39,595 and comprises the Turbo Select, Turbo Preferred, Turbo Preferred Plus, Turbo Premium, and Turbo Premium Plus. Sitting above them are the plug-in hybrid models, namely the Preferred, Premium, and Premium Plus, priced from $47,445. The Turbo S, Turbo S Premium, and Turbo S Premium Plus are the range-topping flavors, and they can be ordered from $51,750.
All prices exclude the $1,375 destination and handling ($1,420 in Alaska), as well as options. Speaking of which, the 2024 CX-90 can be ordered with premium paint colors, namely the Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Artisan Red, Rhodium White, and Machine Gray Metallic, and these will bump the price by $595, Mazda says.
The most powerful version of the Mazda CX-90 uses a 3.3-liter inline-six turbo, with 340 hp (345 ps/254 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, returning an EPA-estimated 23/28/25 mpg (10.2/8.4/9.4 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.
Choosing the plug-in hybrid will get you 323 hp (328 ps/241 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) combined, produced by the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit and electric motor that’s juiced up by a 17.8 kWh battery. The fuel consumption has yet to be announced here.
Lesser models will have to make do with a 3.3-liter turbo’d mill, rated at 280 hp (284 ps/209 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm), which returns 24/28/25 mpg (9.8/8.4/9.4 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined. Both six-pots feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, and all three of them are mated to the brand’s new eight-speed automatic transmission.
Depending on which version of the 2024 CX-90 you go for, you can get stuff such as the LED exterior lighting, keyless entry, three rows of seats for up to six or seven passengers, Nappa leather upholstery, power sunroof, heated and ventilated seats with electric adjustment, heated steering wheel, retractable window shades for the second row, smartphone integration, head-up display, sat-radio, 12.3-inch digital dials, 12.3-inch infotainment system, Bose premium audio, and more.
These add up to a generous range of safety gizmos, which differ depending on the selected grade, and include the Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Emergency Lane Keeping, Front Crossing, Turn-Across Traffic Braking, 360-degree View Monitor, etc. Different driving modes are available at the push of a button, and the i-Activ all-wheel drive system is standard across the range.
As a reminder, the CX-90 was designed specifically for the U.S. market, and it will join five other crossovers in Mazda’s local portfolio, which also comprises two versions of the Mazda3, and the soft- and hard-top variants of the MX-5 Miata.
