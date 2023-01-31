2024 Mazda CX-90 Debuts With 340-HP Inline-Six, Banned F1 Tech, and High Levels of Comfort

Mazda punches above its weight once again with the reveal of the CX-90, a three-row sport utility vehicle that elevates the Japanese automaker into premium territory. Based on a brand-new platform that will also underpin a two-row sibling by the name of CX-70, this family SUV isn’t only a cooler alternative to a minivan. It sports banned F1 tech across the board, namely the Miata’s Kinematic Posture Control system.

36 photos