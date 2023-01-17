The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Come With Mazda's Most Powerful Gasoline Engine

Zoom-Zoom and Jinba Ittai are synonymous with the Mazda brand, although there is quite a humongous elephant in the room. The Japanese automaker built its reputation with rotary-powered sports cars and the glorious-sounding 787B at Le Mans. But after it retired the RX-8, the Hiroshima-based outfit once again reverted to a volume brand with premium aspirations and a sports car to carry its sporting legacy forward.

