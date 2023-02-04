Mazda CX-5 Future Uncertain, Reveals Program Manager Mitsuru Wakiie

Last year, Japanese automaker Mazda delivered 1,116,107 vehicles. The CX-5 accounted for 365,135 of those shipments, which is pretty impressive given that it’s a decade-old design.
Nearly half of those crossovers were sold in the United States, a pickup truck- and sport utility vehicle-driven market where it’s notoriously hard to remain this relevant after so much time without a ground-up refresh. Despite selling like hotcakes, the days of the CX-5 are numbered according to Mitsuru Wakiie.
This kind gentleman isn’t sure whether the company he’s currently working for is going to introduce a completely new CX-5 or not. Speaking to CarExpert, the program manager of the CX-5 didn’t elaborate, which raises quite a few questions.
Will there be another CX-5? One featuring brand-new underpinnings, revised oily bits, and nicer interior trim? At press time, only Wakiie-san and the most senior of suits in Hiroshima know for certain. There’s no denying the platform of the CX-5 still has a few years left in it, more so if you remember that it’s used by other models (think CX-8, CX-9, and Mazda6).
Therein lies the problem. The CX-8, CX-9, and Mazda6 show their age. The CX-9 is probably going to be canned stateside in favor of the CX-90 three-row SUV for North America, which uses a new platform introduced back in 2022 by the five-seat CX-60. The CX-8 will probably be replaced by the yet-to-be-revealed CX-80.
335 units of the Mazda6 were sold in the United States last year, which represents a huge drop from the 16,214 delivered in 2021. The chip shortage is probably to blame for it as well, but nevertheless, the yearly volume isn’t strong enough to justify advertising costs, model year upgrades, and so forth. Although I’m a big fan of the 6er, it’s probably going to be axed soon.
Not all is lost, though. The front- and all-wheel-drive platform of the CX-5 has been repurposed for the CX-50 that Mazda produces in North America for the North American market with standard all-wheel drive. Its more rugged appearance makes a big difference over the CX-5. Having been introduced for the 2023 model year, CX-50 still has plenty of years left in it.
The CX-5, on the other hand, is living on borrowed time. January 2012 marked the start of production, the facelift launched in 2014 as a 2016 model, and the second generation arrived in 2016 for 2017. Second generation as in different codename, not a different platform, engine, or transmission.
Facelifted in 2021 for 2022, the CX-5 now comes with standard all-wheel drive in the United States. The 2023 model introduced in July 2022 received a new exterior color and nothing else.
Mitsuru Wakiie’s refusal of giving additional details on what’s on the horizon for the CX-5 can be interpreted as… well… the bitter end of this nameplate. Only time will tell, though, if the automaker can make a case for a completely redesigned CX-5.
