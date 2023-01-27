Mazda2 Supermini Hatch Becomes a Touch Sexier for 2023 With Mid-Cycle Refresh

Mazda has made a few adjustments to the Mazda2, most of which revolve around the looks of the car, and they have wrapped them up into a facelift. Thus, say hello to the 2023 Mazda2, which just celebrated its premiere, and is bound to go on sale in various markets all over the world, albeit not stateside, where the bigger Mazda3 will have to make do instead, soon.
Looking a bit more appealing than the outgoing iteration, the 2023 Mazda2 has new headlights, which are slightly smaller. The front bumper is new too, and it has a bigger air intake. Available in black or the same color as the rest of the exterior, the grille is part of the novelties, and it sports a colored accent that can be finished in red or yellow, depending on the version selected.
Blink and you might miss the changes out back, but it does feature a new rear bumper, which still incorporates a license plate holder, and a fresh diffuser-like piece. The bumper has a colored accent too, whose hue mirrors the look of the one on the grille. The taillights do not seem to have been updated, and the tailgate is still home to the corporate logo in the middle, and the model emblems on the sides.
All versions of the car are now equipped with a shark-fin antenna for cleaner looks, and there are new multi-spoke alloys that will be offered on the GT grade, otherwise joining the entry-level Pure, the Pure SP, and the Evolve. Two new exterior colors round off the makeover on the outside. These are called the Aero Gray Metallic and Airstream Blue Metallic, and they join the existing palette that has grown to include nine hues, although these may vary depending on the market. As for the pictured 2023 Mazda2, it is an Australian-spec, with the images and details released by the company’s local arm.
Since this is a facelift and not an entirely new generation, you shouldn’t expect any major upgrades on the inside either, where the 2023 Mazda2 retains the same dashboard panel layout, with the tablet-like infotainment system mounted on top of it. Nonetheless, the novelties here are a bit more noticeable compared to the ones on the outside, as they do include three colored dash trim pieces finished in Mirror Black, Pure White, or Mint. These are determined by the exterior color. The Evolve and GT versions feature black touches with red highlights that extend to the stitching and air vent surrounds. The latter sports partial leather upholstery, red and black dashboard, dual exhaust tips, and the aforementioned new wheels.
Additional details on the facelifted Mazda2 will be announced in due course, including the full pricing and specifications of each trim level. All we know about it so far is that it will launch in June in Australia, with deliveries kicking off one month later.
Blink and you might miss the changes out back, but it does feature a new rear bumper, which still incorporates a license plate holder, and a fresh diffuser-like piece. The bumper has a colored accent too, whose hue mirrors the look of the one on the grille. The taillights do not seem to have been updated, and the tailgate is still home to the corporate logo in the middle, and the model emblems on the sides.
All versions of the car are now equipped with a shark-fin antenna for cleaner looks, and there are new multi-spoke alloys that will be offered on the GT grade, otherwise joining the entry-level Pure, the Pure SP, and the Evolve. Two new exterior colors round off the makeover on the outside. These are called the Aero Gray Metallic and Airstream Blue Metallic, and they join the existing palette that has grown to include nine hues, although these may vary depending on the market. As for the pictured 2023 Mazda2, it is an Australian-spec, with the images and details released by the company’s local arm.
Since this is a facelift and not an entirely new generation, you shouldn’t expect any major upgrades on the inside either, where the 2023 Mazda2 retains the same dashboard panel layout, with the tablet-like infotainment system mounted on top of it. Nonetheless, the novelties here are a bit more noticeable compared to the ones on the outside, as they do include three colored dash trim pieces finished in Mirror Black, Pure White, or Mint. These are determined by the exterior color. The Evolve and GT versions feature black touches with red highlights that extend to the stitching and air vent surrounds. The latter sports partial leather upholstery, red and black dashboard, dual exhaust tips, and the aforementioned new wheels.
Additional details on the facelifted Mazda2 will be announced in due course, including the full pricing and specifications of each trim level. All we know about it so far is that it will launch in June in Australia, with deliveries kicking off one month later.