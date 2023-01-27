Mazda2 Supermini Hatch Becomes a Touch Sexier for 2023 With Mid-Cycle Refresh

More on this:

1 2022 Mazda2 Hybrid Breaks Cover as Yaris-Based Eco Warrior, on Sale in Europe This Spring

2 This Is Europe’s 2022 Mazda2, See What You’re Missing in the US

3 2020 Mazda2 Facelift Doesn’t Get SkyActiv-D 1.8 Engine, i-Activ AWD In Europe

4 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Revealed Before NYIAS Debut

5 Mazda2, VW Polo, Citroen C3 and Suzuki Swift Go Head to Head in Small Car Compar